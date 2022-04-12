PIER visitors were greeted by a new star attraction that pulled in crowds.

Crowds gathered at Clacton Pier towards the seaward end of the landmark structure when a seal was spotted on the slipway to the old lifeboat station.

The marine mammal first turned up on Thursday, April 7, and was back on Friday evening and then again on Saturday but hasn’t been seen again since.

Nigel Brown, communications manager at Clacton Pier said the seal certainly proved popular.

He said: “We’re not sure if it was just taking a breather on the slipway but it disappeared after a while and then returned on several occasions.”

Another angle of the marine mammal

“A member of our technical services team contacted the British Divers Marine Life Rescue hotline to find out what was the best thing to do.

“Those watching from the pier deck were quite a distance up from the slipway and did not disturb it, but they were able to get a good look.”

It was spotted by staff and residents - who were concerned that it may be in difficulty - but after taking advice from the experts it was decided it was best to leave it to its own devices.