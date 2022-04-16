A COLCHESTER road is set to have three sets of speed 'cushions' installed in the next few months.

Smeaton Close, on Severalls Business Park, in Highwoods will have the speed bumps put in, with the first being set for nearly ten metres from the junction with Brunel Way, and the other two at approximately 100m and 140m from the junction. Each cushion is three metres in length and 65mm in height.

Anyone who wishes to make an objection to the proposed scheme should send the grounds for their objection via e-mail to TrafficRegulation.Order@essexhighways.org quoting reference TRAF/7850 by May 6.

Upcoming road closures for north and mid Essex include:

* A 30m stretch of Holland Road, Little Clacton close to the B1441for 13 days from April 18, while new foul sewer connection is undertaken.

* Aingers Green Road, Great Bentley will be closed for 185m of its length for five days from May 9, while new connection works are undertaken by Cadent.

* Coggeshall Road, Ardleigh will be closed between Long Road East and Harwich Road for five days from May 16, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

* King Coel Road, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

* Nayland Road, Colchester will be closed for 250m close to the roundabout at its northern end, between 6pm and 7am for three nights from May 9, while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

* Perry Lane, Colchester will be closed for 500m from its junction with Grove Hill for three days from May 9, while pole installation works are undertaken by County Broadband Ltd.

* Ponders Road, Fordham will be closed between Church Road and Halstead Road for three days from May 11, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

* The Street, Weeley will be closed between Colchester Road and the Weeley Bypass for three days from May 18, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

* Swan Road, Beaumont, will be closed for 140m from Barkers Lane on May 11, while overhead cabling works are undertaken by Openreach.

* A 90m length of Victory Road, West Mersea will be closed on May 16, while overhead cable renewal works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

* A short stretch of Weeley Road, Aingers Green close to St Marys Road, will be closed for five days from May 16, while sewer repair works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

* Chitts Hill, West Bergholt will be closed for 365m from Argents Lane in a south easterly direction on April 28, while pole testing works are undertaken by Openreach.

* Part of Church Road, Clacton will be closed, from its junction with Holland Road on April 29, while remedial reinstatement works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

* A 540m stretch of Wolves Hall Lane, Tendring will be closed for five days from April 29, while joint box installation works are undertaken by Openreach.

Double yellow lines are to be introduced on various junctions and roads around Braintree from May 23.

They are: the junction of Wethersfeld Road/Kempe Road; the junction of Wethersfeld Road/Valley View; The Causeway, west side, from the shared boundary of The Granary and Street Farmhouse to a point approximately 68 metres north of that; outside the Fox Inn (around the seating area); the west side of Bridge Street; Green Road, from its junction with Brent Hall Road southwards for 15 metres; Brent Hall Road, south side, from its junction with Green Road for 15 metres; the junction of Manor Street/Camulus Close; Morley Road, north side from its junction with Pretoria Road for six metres; Morley Road, south side, about five metres either side of the junction to the car park behind the telephone exchange; Morley Road, from Pretoria Road for six metres and on Pretoria Road, from the shared boundary of Nos 44 and 46 to the shared boundary of Nos 48 and 50.

Double yellow lines will be extended on both sides of Woodham Drive from Maldon Road to the shared boundary of Nos 5 and 7 and on the south side of Manor Street so it now extends from its junction with Trinovantian Way to a point approximately 28 metres west of that.

* Church Hill/Church Street, Kelvedon will be closed overnight, from 1.25am-4.30am for 100m on May 15, and again from midnight until 4.30am on May 19, hile track inspection works are undertaken by Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd.

* Duck End/Howe Street, Finchingfeld will be closed from Spains Hall Road to Little London Hill for three days from May 9, while ditch clearance works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

* A 100m stretch of Shalford Green, Shalford will be closed for three days from May 16, while premise point installation works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

* New Road, Hatfield Peverel will be closed for 65m for three days from April 25, while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

* Ashfeld Farm Road, Ulting will be closed for 245m of its length for two days from April 25, while spine cabling works are undertaken by Openreach.

* A stretch of Birchwood Road, Purleigh will be closed south east of its junction with Chimney Lane on April 28, while pole replacement works are undertaken by Openreach.

* Fambridge Road, Purleigh will be closed from near its junction with Blind Lane for 650m on May 1, while overhead cabling works are undertaken by Openreach.

* Southminster Road, Asheldham will be closed for 265m beginning at Green Lane on April 25, while cabling works are undertaken by Openreach.

* A temporary 40mph speed restriction will be put in place along The Street, Tolleshunt Major for two weeks from April 25, while duct laying works are undertaken by Openreach.