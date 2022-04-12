A CHARITY which saves hens from slaughter is inviting people to experience the "pet hen effect" at a rehoming event.
The British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) saves about 60,000 hens from slaughter every year and rehomes them as family pets.
Essex residents are invited to join the growing number of hen keepers with a rehoming day on Saturday, April 23, in Great Totham.
A spokesman for the charity said: "Did you know pet chickens give cuddles? Or that they’ll happily wander into your home and snuggle up beside you?
Read more >>> Charity which saves hens from slaughter in bid for more volunteers
"More and more people are experiencing the joy of hen keeping and learning pet chickens are as curious as cats and as loyal as dogs, with bags of affection and the added bonus of supplying a steady stream of fresh eggs."
The charity says it regularly receives photos from adopters of pet hens which have integrated into family life, as well as tales of how loving, entertaining and calming the new pets can be.
To adopt hens from the BHWT, people must register their interest by Thursday, April 21.
The charity doesn’t charge a fee but asks for a donation to cover adoption costs and hen welfare campaigning work.
For more information visit bhwt.org.uk/hen-adoption.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel