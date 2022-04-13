WITH spring in full bloom now, this week the Camera Club pictures are devoted to flowers.
Whether it's the iconic daffodil, beautiful bluebells or the lowly cowslip, members have posted some really lovely pictures, many in close-up showing the details we often miss as we walk through our parks and gardens.
To be in with a chance of seeing your picture published, search for Gazette Camera Club Colchester on Facebook and join the group.
