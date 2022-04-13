WITH spring in full bloom now, this week the Camera Club pictures are devoted to flowers.

Whether it's the iconic daffodil, beautiful bluebells or the lowly cowslip, members have posted some really lovely pictures, many in close-up showing the details we often miss as we walk through our parks and gardens.

To be in with a chance of seeing your picture published, search for Gazette Camera Club Colchester on Facebook and join the group.

 

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Rain - water droplets on this wood anemone, picture taken by Keith BrookeRain - water droplets on this wood anemone, picture taken by Keith Brooke

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Purple - a grape hyacinth taken by Danny OwenPurple - a grape hyacinth taken by Danny Owen

 

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: New - a pine cone forming, by Adrian FosterNew - a pine cone forming, by Adrian Foster

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Bluebells - taken in Highwoods Country Park by Shiela WinwrightBluebells - taken in Highwoods Country Park by Shiela Winwright

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Cowslip - taken by Andy HardieCowslip - taken by Andy Hardie