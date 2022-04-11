A SKIN care clinic owner has expanded her business by opening a new shop.
Helen Western, 43, of Frinton is an advanced nurse practitioner who runs Happy Face Aesthetics in Connaught Avenue, Frinton.
She initially started her business by opening a clinic room but has now branched out to open a shop.
Helen said: “Happy Face is a medical aesthetics clinic which is Care Quality Commission registered.
“I started by obtaining the back room at Mews Therapy Rooms last February and turned it into a clinic.
“This past week I got a hold of the front room which I have turned into a reception area and shop.”
Helen will allow residents sell their homemade products in the shop including skincare items, crystals and wax melts.
Meanwhile, her clinic provides services like ear irrigation, dermal fillers, chemical peels and micro needling.
Helen added: “I chose the name Happy Face Aesthetics because I wanted to be less clinical.
“In my mind, part of aesthetics is to get rid of miserable frown lines and things that make us look sad so the name seemed fitting.”
Helen will share the reception area with Maxine Ross, a spiritual healer who runs a business called The Spiritual Worker.
Maxine will stock her crystals and metaphysical items in the new shop.
For more information on Happy Face Aesthetics visit happyfacefrinton.com.
