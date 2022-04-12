A PRESERVATION team dedicated to saving a crumbling cliff face says it has “reached a crisis” amid fears a section of coastline could flood within a year.

The Naze Protection Society has been working with Tendring Council with a view of shoring up sections of The Naze, in Walton, which has long been under threat.

They hope to achieve this by halting the impacts of coastal erosions by installing 25-metres of rock-filled gabion baskets at the north end of the cliffs.

Despite getting planning permission in October 2021, the Marine Management Organisation is still yet to officially give the groups the green light.

David Eagle, acting chairman of the Naze Protection Society, said: “Erosion is wearing away the Naze every day to a point where we have reached a crisis.

“So much has gone this winter that it is feared that the north end of the public open space will flood within the next 12 months.

“But gaining permission from the Marine Management Organisation has been tortuous and we are still awaiting completion.

“It is only possible to work on the beach area in April or September in order to reduce disturbance to bird breeding.”

Back in 2011, Crag Walk, a lengthy £1.2million walkway sited along the beach in front of the southern end of the Naze cliffs, was built to shore up the wall of rock.

Since then, numerous attempts have been made secure the future of the Naze, with The Naze Protection Society now leading the way.

The project, which the society hopes to start work next week, will cost £30,000 in total, and just shy of £20,000 has already been raised after nine months of campaigns.

There are also plans be considered which could see the work extended by a further 65-metres.

David added: “Funding sea defences on the Naze is difficult, particularly post-Covid and in the current economic climate.

“These donations come from the generosity of residents, including £2,000 from David Bain from selling copies of his book Seventy Years of Watching and Protection.

“There have also been several substantial donations from individuals, local groups and businesses including the Port of Felixstowe.”

A Marine Management spokesman said: “We are working with the applicant to agree any appropriate conditions that may be included in our determination.”