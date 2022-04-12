A FAMILY-RUN business which opened its doors during the middle of the coronavirus was ransacked by thieves.

MDA Accessories, located in Old Road, Clacton, was broken into during the early hours of Sunday morning after being targeted by callous crooks.

Once inside the ruthless raiders snatched between £35 and £50 in cash and even pinched a collection tin for the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance.

Before fleeing the scene, they completely trashed the store, turning it upside down and leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

In photos seen by the Gazette, the shop’s front window has been smashed through, cupboards have been pillaged and endless items have been strewn across the floor.

Denise Parker, the shop’s devastated owner, said: “I had a voicemail from a nice lady who had called to let me know the window was smashed.

“My husband and I headed straight to the shop expecting a single broken pane in a double glazed unit but to my horror it was far worse.

“I was extremely upset and angry, especially at the damage to the stock belonging to a lovely young lady who helps me who makes things in resin.”

MDA Accessories, which specialises in selling unique trinkets, crystals, fancy dress, and collectable gift items, was opened by Denise and her family in June 2020.

She had wanted to run her own business for many years and after the first wave of the pandemic and the end of the first lockdown she decided to fulfil her dream.

After tidying up following the break-in, Denise, 61, now plans to reopen her treasured store, but admits to being concerned about the future of her business.

She said: “As a small business I struggle to survive month-to-month and last week I did not even take enough to cover my rent, let alone all the other costs.

“I struggle some days but I really want my little shop to thrive, so to then have this happen it makes you extremely angry and you feel it is not worth effort.

“Nobody should have to deal with this sort of thing when we all have bills to pay and a living to make, so thank you to whoever did this - I hope you are satisfied.”

Essex Police are now investigating the crime and are urging anyone with information which could help the force to contact them as soon as possible.

A spokesman said: “We need anyone who saw anything to contact us.

“If you have any information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

“Please quote crime reference 42/89201/22. You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”