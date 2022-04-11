POLICE are calling for witnesses following a break in and theft from a vehicle.
The incident happened sometime between 7pm on Sunday, April 10 and 3.35am on Monday, April 11.
The vehicle was broken into and a stereo was taken.
A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “Our inquiries are ongoing, and we are following up reports of similar offences that may have been committed in the local area overnight.
“We need anyone who saw anything or has dash cam footage to contact us.”
If you have any information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the live chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm, quoting crime reference number 42/90271/22.
You can also call police on 101 or contact crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here