A COMMUNITY hub is hosting a family friendly event where attendees can come for free without registering.
Sydney House Family Hub in Maldon Way, Clacton, is running a scavenger hunt which will have other activities.
The event will take place at Walton beach and will include sandcastle building.
The group will meet on Walton beach adjacent to beach hut number 72.
From Walton Pier head in the direction of Frinton until you reach the semi-circle section of the promenade.
All ages are welcome, bring picnics along for a day of fun on Tuesday, April 12, between 10am and 11.30am.
