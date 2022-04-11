A PROMOTIONS company has made an important announcement regarding an upcoming event.
Mandeville Promotions has postponed its Hammers Heroes Celebration event on Friday, June 24.
The event was set to feature former West Ham United players Dean Ashton and Jimmy Walker.
Walker also spent a year on loan at Colchester United during the 2008/2009 season.
A spokesperson for Mandeville Promotions said the postponement was due to circumstances out of its control.
Mandeville has also announced the next Hammers Heroes event will be on Friday, September 9 at Frinton Golf Club.
The event will see former West Ham greats Frank McAvennie and Tony Gale come to Frinton.
For more information and to book your ticket visit bit.ly/3utspE3.
