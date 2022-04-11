A HOME care provider that recently sponsored an ITV show is set to host a competition with a prize residents can enjoy over Easter.
Home Instead in Connaught Avenue, Frinton, previously received an outstanding rating from the Care Quality Commission.
The home care provider sponsored Love Your Garden on ITV throughout March up until April 5 and is now offering residents a chance to win a £50 voucher.
The voucher can be spent at Parkers Garden Company in Kirby who are partners of Home Instead.
Parkers is an independent garden centre stocks a variety of plants, garden furniture and more.
A winner will be announced on Monday, April 18 and ou must be over 18 to enter.
For a chance to win the voucher visit bit.ly/3xjuXGS for more information.
