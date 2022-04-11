A KIND-HEARTED dad has faced sleet and snow during a 60-mile trek in aid of a children's charity.

Fundraiser James Dunkley battled the elements after pulling on his walking boots and trekking nearly 60 miles for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

The 35-year-old, who played for North Essex non-league side FC Clacton, raised more than £1,300 after walking from Cambridge United’s Abbey Stadium to Portman Road, the home of Ipswich Town.

The hike was estimated to be cover 60 miles long over two days, with James making overnight stops in Bury St Edmunds and just outside Stowmarket.

The determined father, who is an events manager of Thorpe Road, Kirby Cross, started with a fundraising target of £1,000.

He arrived at Portman Road in time for the recent League One clash between Cambridge and his beloved Blues, which the former won 1-0.

He said:“It was an amazing experience and I was delighted to smash my target and raise so much."

James was greeted by family and friends, including wife Charlotte, three-year-old son Max, who already has an Ipswich season ticket, and one-year-old daughter Nora.

He added: "“It was certainly tough going, though, especially on day one when I walked nearly 30 miles.

“I faced everything from snow and sleet to wind and rain and it was pretty brutal.

“My legs were killing me the next morning but a friend joined me and we managed to get to Stowmarket, only leaving 11 or 12 miles to do on the Saturday morning.

“The end was in sight by then and it was lovely to see my wife and children at Portman Road.

“I was then introduced to the crowd at half-time and said a few words, which was a great experience."

James says he does not have a personal story to tell with EACH, but the importance of the charity motivated him to launch his fundraising challenge.

He added: "“Overall, I loved the challenge, even if it was pretty painful at times. The most disappointing thing was the football, given that Ipswich lost 1-0.”

If you want to help James' fundraising visit bit.ly/3Km8eNZ.