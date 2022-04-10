POLICE are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Walton-on-the-Naze.
A man was reported being assaulted inside a restaurant in the High Street at around 9pm on Wednesday, March 23
The victim, a man, 30s, fled the scene and was located nearby.
He sustained a serious facial injury.
A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and bailed until Wednesday, April 20
A spokesman for Essex Police added: "We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us.
"If you have any information you can submit a report.
"Please quote crime reference 42/74149/22."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here