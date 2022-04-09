POLICE are warning of major delays after closing the A12 following a collision.
Officers are on the scene of a collision on the A12.
The London-bound carriageway, between Witham and Hatfield Peverel is closed.
Police say it could remain closed for some time.
As a result, the are advising drivers to use another route.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are currently on the scene of a collision on the A12.
"The London-bound carriageway, between Witham and Hatfield Peverel, is likely to remain closed whilst emergency services assess the situation.
"Drivers are encouraged to take local routes where possible.
"We will update you as soon as we are able."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here