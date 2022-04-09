POLICE are warning of major delays after closing the A12 following a collision.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are currently on the scene of a collision on the A12.

"The London-bound carriageway, between Witham and Hatfield Peverel, is likely to remain closed whilst emergency services assess the situation.

"Drivers are encouraged to take local routes where possible.

"We will update you as soon as we are able."