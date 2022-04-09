A MAN has been charged with murder following the death of another man in Brentwood.
Officers with Essex Police were called to reports of concerns for the welfare of a man in Warley Hill, Brentwood, shortly after 1.10pm on Tuesday, April 5.
Officers arrived and found a man aged in his 20s had died at the scene.
Essex Police say his death was treated as unexplained, and an investigation into how he died was launched.
As a result of Essex Police's enquiries, a 36-year-old man was arrested and questioned on suspicion of murder.
Jevegenijs Lapkovskis, 36, of Warley Hill, in Brentwood, has been charged with murder and is due to appear in Chelmsford Magistrates' Court this morning (Saturday, April 9).
Essex Police also say they can also confirm the identity of the man who died at the address as Lee Murrell, 29.
In a statement, his family said: “Our hearts are broken. Lee is, and always will be, a much-loved son and brother.
“He has been taken from his family and friends far too soon.
“While we try to come to terms with our sudden and devastating loss, the family asks for privacy at this extremely difficult time.”
