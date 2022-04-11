A DISABLED mother of two is seeking out help from the community to raise funds for special equipment.

Kellyann Mckay, 36, lives in Clacton and was born in Colchester with a bilateral congenital dislocation of both hips.

However this was not diagnosed at birth like most people, others have surgeries as babies and learn how to walk.

Kellyann said: “It took my mum four years of taking me to different doctors to finally be diagnosed.

“With the MRI scans and x-rays they also found I had a lower lumber lordosis, the images showed my lower spine was out of shape and looked like a bent knee.”

Kellyann celebrating her birthday

When Kellyann was 16 she had her hip balls removed as they grinded bone on bone with her pelvis making it difficult to sit.

Kellyann’s spinal curve increased to the point were discs began squashing her spinal cord.

After a series of experimental procedures that helped pain in some areas and worsened it in others, she was left paralysed in both legs.

Kellyann added: “With the complexity of my surgeries the doctors don’t know if leaving my spine how it is safest for me.

“I have a curvature in my neck and deal with daily migraines because of extra fluid around my brain as well.

Isabella, 11, all smiles in the car

“Occupational therapy could only offer me a wider wheelchair which didn’t fit any of my needs but couldn’t say when I would get a personalised chair because of long waiting lists.”

Kellyann has two children, an 11-year-old daughter named Isabella and a three-year-old son named Theo.

At 15, she was told she would never be able to have children because of her condition so it was a complete shock when she became pregnant.

She said: “They both see me in pain and struggling, it is heart breaking as a mother when you want to hide everything from them.

“I just want to protect and give them nothing but happiness but in my circumstances, I cannot hide my pain.”

Theo, 3, on his bicycle

Kellyann has also had cervical and ovarian cancer leading to a full hysterectomy last year.

She is raising money to buy a hoist, reclining wheelchair and toileting aids.

For more on her condition and to donate towards her equipment visit bit.ly/3DUTaEx.