All 20 of the death notices placed in the Gazette this week can be found here:

Nicholas (Nick Cope) Silverwood-Cope

Died suddenly at home on 7th March. Loving Husband of Elizabeth, Father of Johanna, Emilie, Tom and Sam and proud Grandpa of his ten Grandchildren. Nick was a serving Borough Councillor and former Mayor. The Commemoration of Life Service will be held at Colchester Town Hall on 19th April at 3.30pm. No flowers by request.

Betty May Adkins

Passed away peacefully on 29th March at Colchester General Hospital, aged 88 years. Much loved Mum to Kelvin and Lorraine; Nan to David, Emily, Kelly and Sarah and Great Nan to Evie, Teddy, Reece, Lexi and Bonnie. Donations to British Heart Foundation may be made via the following link: bettyadkins.muchloved.com

David Frank Price

Suddenly on March 17th in his 88th year. Very much loved Husband, Dad, Father-In-Law and Gaga. Thanksgiving service at St John's Methodist Church, York Road, Sudbury on Friday 29th April at 3pm. His family request no flowers; no black; just colourful and casual. Donations if desired to EACH ( East Anglia's Children's Hospice) or Action for Children c/o Brown, Fenn and Parker, 37 North Street, Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 1RD.

Jon Howard Mottershaw

Passed away peacefully at The Willows Care Home on 18th March, 2022 age 83. A loving Husband, Dad and Grandpa. The funeral and celebration of Jon's life will take place at Colchester Crematorium on Thursday, 21st April at 11.45am. Family flowers only, however donations can be made in lieu of flower should you wish, to RNLI via the link below: https://jonmottershaw.muchloved.com/

Christine Rose (Nee Sawkins) Bishop

Passed away peacefully on 23rd March, 2022 in Bury St Edmunds, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill, mother to Nicholas, Susan and Julia, grandmother to George, Alfred, Isaac, Matthew and Ruth. Sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Grateful thanks to the Depperhaugh Nursing Home, who took such good care of her for many years. Funeral to take place at Hoxne Church on 19th April at 2pm. No donations, but flowers in memory of Christine can be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE.

Kim Anthony Lay

Passed away 6th March, 2022 at Colchester Hospital. Much loved partner of Anona, brother of Kevin, Howard, Martin and Heather, uncle to nephew and nieces. Sorely missed. Funeral at Colchester Crematorium 13th April at 11am, family flowers only. Donations if desired to Medicine San Frontieres and Alresford Cat Rescue via www.freedomfunerals.co.uk tributes and donations page. Further information please ring Freedom Funerals Tel: 01206 862963.

Ursula Patricia (Pat) Gentry

On 20th March, 2022. Pat Sadly passed away in Colchester Hospital, aged 97 years. A very much loved Mum, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother. The Funeral Service will take place at Colchester Crematorium on Wednesday, 27th April at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Pat to East of England Co-op at Greenstead CO4 3PX.

Stanley Raymond Bearder

1954-2022 Passed away on 24th March, 2022 after a long illness. Will be sadly missed by all that knew him. Funeral on Thursday, 21st April, 2022 at 1.15pm at Weeley Crematorium, then afterwards at The Black Boy, Weeley. All welcome. Family flowers only.

Richard James 'Dick' Ramsay

Passed away peacefully on 11th March, 2022, aged 87 years. Much loved Husband, Father and Grandfather who will be sadly missed by his family and friends. A private committal at Colchester followed by a service to celebrate Dick's life will be held at 12.45pm St Mary's Church, Salcott on Wednesday, 13th April, 2022. Family flowers only. Donations if wished to Dementia UK either by www.memorygiving.com or c/o Eustace King and Birkin Funeral Directors, 87a Church Road, Tiptree CO5 0HB.

Betty-Anne Swift

Sadly passed away on 30th March, 2022 at Colchester General Hospital she was 82 years of age. Beloved Wife to Peter and a loving Mother, Grandmother and Gt Grandmother. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Funeral service to take place at Weeley Crematorium on Thursday, 21st April, 2022 at 11.45 am. Flowers or donations to Cancer Research are gratefully received. Any enquiries can be made via Lesley Barlow and Family. Tel: 01255 222899.

Graham Peter (Known As Peter) Miller

Formerly of Candor Motors and Hamblion Transport Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, aged 83. Devoted Husband to Jane. Much loved Dad to Amanda and Brynley. Father-in-Law to Mark. Brother and Brother-in-Law, Uncle, Great Uncle and Great Great Uncle. Friend to many will be greatly missed. Funeral service to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Wednesday, 20th April, 2022 at 2.45pm. Family flowers only donations if desired for Mencap or Williams Syndrome may be given via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 7QT Tel: 01206 760049.

Harriet (Ho) Freer

Passed away peacefully with her sisters by her side on 29th March, 2022 after a short illness, aged 61 years. Loving Sister of Colette and Juliet. Much Loved Aunt of Sophie, Lucy, Ariana and Myles. Following a private cremation, a joint Service of Thanksgiving for Harriet and her Mother Shelagh will take place on Thursday, 21st April, 2022 at 2.30pm at St Mary the Virgin Church, Peldon. Donations if desired payable to Cancer Research UK or MIND may be sent c/o: John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary's Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 8RT Tel: 01206 761800.

Chloe Eleanor Maaike Wyncoll

Passed away peacefully March 11th, 2022. Aged 68 years. Dearly loved Mother, Wife and Grandma, sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral service to take place at St Andrews Church Fingringhoe Friday, 22nd April, 2022 at 10.30am. All welcome. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Sesaw c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, 89 Wimpole Road CO1 2DB or via the Much Loved Link: https://chloewyncoll.muchloved.com/

Thelma Maud Richardson Née Smith

Sadly passed away at home on 28th February, 2022, aged 84 years. Will be sadly missed by Sandra and family. Funeral service to be held at Colchester Crematorium on Tuesday, 12th April, 2022 at 11am. Flowers or donations to NARA c/o East of England, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester CO1 2DB.

Majorie Mary Pleasance

Sadly passed away on 28th February, 2022 aged 92 years. Will be missed be her family and friends. Funeral taking place at St James Church, Nayland, on Thursday, 7th April at 11am. Donations in Marjorie's memory to Colchester Cat Rescue c/o East of England Co-op, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester CO1 2DB.

Rodney William James Loyd

Passed away peacefully at home on 13th March, 2022 aged 86 years. Beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather. Funeral service to be held at St Mary's Church, Lawford followed by burial in the churchyard on Tuesday, 5th April at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only.

Doreen Margaret Goodchild

Passed away in hospital on 5th March. Aged 77 years. Funeral service to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Thursday, 7th April at 3.30pm. Enquiries to Fisher Jones Greenwood, 73 Station Road, Clacton CO15 1SD Tel: 01255 323148 or to Hunnaball of Colchester Tel: 01206 760049.

Eric William Hall

Passed away peacefully on 20th March, 2022, aged 89 years. Much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sadly missed by his family and friends. A service to celebrate Eric's life will be held at Colchester Crematorium on Tuesday, 19th April 2022 at 2pm. No mourning, no flowers. Donations if desired to Dementia UK Online at www.memorygiving.com/ericwilliamhall Or c/o Eustace King and Birkin Funeral Directors 87a Church Road, Tiptree CO5 0HB.

David Arthur Ernest Shephard

Passed away peacefully at St Elizabeth Hospice on 23rd March, 2022, aged 76 years. Much loved Husband to Ann and loving Dad to Clare and Angela, Grandad to Tom, Ryan, Kate and Hayden. Funeral service at West Suffolk Crematorium St Edmunds Chapel on Wednesday, 6th April at 11am. No black attire please. Donations in memory of David to St Elizabeth Hospice may be sent c/o the below address or made online at davidshephard.muchloved.com Meredith Greengrass Funeral Services, 15 Ipswich Street, Stowmarket, Suffolk IP14 1AH.

David Sherriff Watson

Passed away peacefully 16th March, 2022. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved Husband, Father and Grandfather, sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral service to take place at Colchester Crematorium Thursday, 14th April, 2022 at 11am. All welcome. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Prostate Cancer UK and Stroke Association c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service 89 Wimpole Road CO1 2DB or via the Much Loved Link: https://david-sherriff-watson.muchloved.com/