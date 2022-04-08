PUB-GOERS have a chance to win a limited edition prize by simply popping down to their local.

Hungry Horse is giving away 5,000 pairs of slippers to diners across its pubs nationwide.

Clacton residents can head down to the Roaring Donkey in Holland Road for a chance to win.

With eating and drinking out cited as the activity Brits missed the most during lockdown, research shows that more people are now returning to the pub to socialise.

Rob Calderbank, business unit director at Hungry Horse said: “Before the pandemic, our homes were a haven away from daily commitments like work and school. Now, they have transformed into the places we work, educate, exercise and much more.

“This has made us more appreciative of home comforts than ever before, with many people now accustomed to spending more time at home.

“At Hungry Horse, we’re big on getting together, and our pubs are a home away from home for so many of our guests.

“That’s why Sundays for us is about people embracing their home comforts and relaxing, while enjoying a meal out with their friends or family.”

From 12pm on Sunday, April 10, the first 20 guests in each pub to request a pair of Sunday slippers while ordering their food will receive a pair for free.