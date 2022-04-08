AN investigation into an aircraft accident which left a pilot seriously injured has suggested stress and workload could be among the reasons for the crash.

During the ground roll for a self-launched take off, the Silent 2 Electro, G-CIRK, suffered a propeller strike near Wormingford Airfield.

There was only one person on board, a 71-year-old commander who had 295 hours of flying experience.

According to a report following an air accident investigation, the flight last April was the pilot’s second self-launched flight of the day.

His previous launch, two hours earlier, had appeared to go smoothly apart from experiencing a left wing drop during the ground roll.

A report from the Government’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch concluded: “The eyewitness evidence and recorded data showed that the glider climbed steeply to about 100 feet before stalling and entering an incipient spin to the left.

“The glider struck the ground nose-first and the pilot suffered serious injuries.

“This was, in part, due to the lack of energy absorbing structure ahead of the pilot’s seat. “ It is also believed the pilot had no recollection of the accident flight and no mechanical fault or defect was found which would explain the aircraft pitching up excessively after take-off.

Following the accident, the aircraft was destroyed. The left wing suffered significant damage and the tail snapped in half.

Both propeller blades became detached at their root and were close to the wreckage.

The report added: “The steep climb was most likely the result of an excessive aft stick input that was not corrected.

“While the investigation could not positively identify the cause of the aft stick input, it is likely that distraction, pilot workload or stress were factors in the accident.

“Additional contributory factors were the aircraft’s characteristics of low stick forces with low sensory feedback, and poor stall warning indications.

“As a result of the investigation findings the British Gliding Association has published and sent a safety briefing to Silent 2 Electro owners in the UK which provides guidance on operating the motor gilder.

“This has also been provided to the European Gliding Union for onward dissemination to other European gliding associations.”