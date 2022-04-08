KEEN magnet fishers have raised thousands of pounds for two vital charities and will now use some of the funding to purchase equipment for disabled children.
The Essex Magnet Hunters, which was started by two friends who were looking for a hobby, hosted a treasure hunting session at the Brightlingsea Boating Lake.
During the meet guests took part in metal detecting, magnet fishing and mud larking as they attempted to uncover hidden trinkets.
The event, which resulted in the discovery of a pistol and a taser, was held in aid of two charities, Family Fund and Mind Mid & North East Essex.
The former provides grants to families with disabled or seriously ill children while the latter raises awareness of mental health and supports those who are suffering.
In total the hunt generated an impressive £1,219, some of which will also be used to purchase a garden climbing frame of three non-verbal disabled children.
Terry Wright, one of the founders of the Essex Magnet Hunters, said: “It was such a success.”
To find out more information about the Essex Magnet Hunters email essexmagnetfishing@gmail.com or search Essex Magnet Hunters on Facebook.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here