ESSEX County Council has announced a new fund which will invest £100 million into the county in hopes of safeguarding its future.
The Essex Renewal Fund has a 20-year growth framework and will help create 1,500 jobs.
It will make long-term investments to support economic growth, delivering a commercial return to the council.
Lesley Wagland, Essex County councillor responsible for economic renewal, infrastructure and planning said: “The Economic Renewal Fund will benefit our areas of improvement, providing new skills opportunities, investment into our high streets and supporting our residents and businesses.”
“This is a very exciting time for Essex, and we will now implement our plans for the fund to get under way.”
The fund will target land and property assets in Essex and focus on Essex County Council’s identified levelling up priority areas.
It will also promote the county’s potential and support residents, town centres and businesses.
Essex County Council’s key growth sectors will be targeted with this fund. This will support its ambitions on future and green growth, net zero, providing good quality jobs and levelling up the economy.
For more information on Essex County Council’s plans for economic growth visit bit.ly/3KpUP7F.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here