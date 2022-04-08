RESIDENTS and stakeholders are being reminded to have their say on a draft plan for a joint committee.
The Tendring Colchester Borders Garden Community has set out the development plan document.
The draft plan contains policies, visions, and a preferred masterplan layout option for the garden community.
Comments can be submitted on individual policies, or the draft plan as a whole.
Policies in the draft plan cover numerous expectations including a new country park at and around Salary Brook Local Nature Reserve, 25 hectares of employment land and 30 per cent of all new homes in the garden community provided as affordable housing.
Tendring, Colchester, Braintree and Essex County Councils are encouraging people to comment on the draft plan, to help shape this community of the future.
Once the consultation ends, the councils will look at every comment received and consider what updates need to be made as they work towards the final version of the plan for the garden community.
Current consultation on the draft plan closes on Monday, April 25.
The draft plan, comment forms and all supporting documentation can be viewed online at talk.tcbgardencommunity.co.uk.
For anyone without internet access a Freepost address is available. Residents should write to Freepost TCB GC for more information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here