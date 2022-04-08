CONCERN is rapidly growing for the welfare of an elderly man who has suddenly gone missing.
David Cranmer, 73, from Clacton, is believed to have last been seen in Long Melford, near Sudbury in Suffolk, yesterday afternoon.
Mr Cranmer usually wears two gold chains around his neck and a gold sovereign ring on his left hand.
He is believed to be driving a silver BMW 318i with the registration number KW03 UYC and was last seen wearing a black Regatta jacket.
The seasider also had on navy Slazenger jogging bottoms, a grey t-shirt by the same brand, and he possibly grey slippers.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We need to find David to make sure he's ok.
"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote the incident number 1264 of 7 April.
"Please call 999 if you are with David now, or have information about his current whereabouts."
