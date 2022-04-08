A NETWORKING event focused on improving children’s mental health is set to take place.
The drop-in session will be at the Jaywick community centre and is an opportunity to meet different teams and find out which services are available to help children.
The following services have confirmed they will be attending on the day: The Colchester Emotional Wellbeing and Mental Health Service, Essex family support, Citizens Advice, EXTRA, Tendring wellbeing and intervention CIC, CVS Tendring and Inclusion ventures
Tea, coffee and biscuits will be provided, the event will take place on Thursday, April 21 from 4pm to 6pm.
For more information and to register your interest visit bit.ly/35XDTGE.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here