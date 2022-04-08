A NETWORKING event focused on improving children’s mental health is set to take place.

The drop-in session will be at the Jaywick community centre and is an opportunity to meet different teams and find out which services are available to help children.

The following services have confirmed they will be attending on the day: The Colchester Emotional Wellbeing and Mental Health Service, Essex family support, Citizens Advice, EXTRA, Tendring wellbeing and intervention CIC, CVS Tendring and Inclusion ventures

Tea, coffee and biscuits will be provided, the event will take place on Thursday, April 21 from 4pm to 6pm.

For more information and to register your interest visit bit.ly/35XDTGE.