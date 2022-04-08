A CONVICTED murder who brutally killed his girlfriend in Jaywick is wanted after failing to return to prison.

Bodybuilder Jason Mills, 49, was jailed for life in October 2001 after attacking petite Toni Mills at their home in Essex Avenue on December 6, 2000.

His sentence was reviewed by London's Royal Courts of Justice in 2006, which ruled Mills must serve a minimum tariff of 14 years.

Even once the tariff expired, he would still only be freed if he can persuade the Parole Board he poses no public threat.

Mills was serving the remainder of his sentence at a Category D men's prison in Gloucestershire.

Category D prisons have minimal security and allow eligible prisoners to spend most of their day away from the prison on licence.

Mills attended Bridewell Police Station in Bristol at 9.45am on Wednesday, but failed to return to HMP Leyhill as required.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: "The 49-year-old was wearing a black Nike cap, black vest, blue coat, blue jeans and white Adidas trainers.

"Mills was convicted of a domestic murder in 2001.

"He is known to have links to Essex, where the offence took place.

"If you see Mills, please don’t approach, call 999."

Mills was aged 28 when he was convicted of murder at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The court heard that after the couple had spent a day drinking, Mills phoned the emergency services, which found his 24-year-old victim unconscious.

The mother-of-one died in hospital two days later.

A judge said it was probable that Toni fell backwards and hit her head when she collapsed under a torrent of blows.

Mills denied murdering Toni and claimed she had “unexpectedly collapsed” during a fight.

But a jury was told her injuries included internal and external bruising and a blow to her abdomen which could not have been caused by a punch alone.

After the verdict, the court heard Mills had 99 previous convictions, including one in which he threatened a former girlfriend with a knife.

Anyone who sees Mills should call 999 or Avon and Somerset Police on 101, quoting reference 5222081856.