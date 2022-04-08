AN ARTIST who has been organising beach clean activities for more than 25 years is set to host another session.
Jane Stewart is co-ordinating the beach clean outside the Jaywick Martello Tower and all litter picking equipment will be provided.
After the beach clean, the group will return to the tower where collections will be sorted and cleaned, after which a giant cyanotype sun print of the findings will be created.
Attendees are expected to wear appropriate clothing for the weather and beach according to the forecast.
A packed lunch is recommended as there is no café or shop nearby.
Litter pickers will meet at The Promenade in Belsize Avenue, Jaywick and there is ample free parking at the venue.
The session will take place on Saturday, April 9.
For more information and to register your interest visit bit.ly/3ukH5Fx.
