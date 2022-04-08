RESIDENTS have been left angry over a new social club’s plan to sell booze and play music next door to a cemetery in Dovercourt.

Upper Dovercourt Social Club has applied for a premises licence at the former Methodist Church off Main Road.

Despite being next door to the Trafalgar pub, residents are concerned over plans to sell alcohol at from 10am to midnight and until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Residents have submitted six letters of objection to Tendring Council’s licensing committee, which will decide on whether to grant the licence at a hearing today.

Neighbour Patricia Cockrill said the club would be operating too close to homes and the cemetery.

She said: “The hall is much closer to homes than the existing businesses on that slip road, so the noise is going to be a nuisance if it is allowed to operate music until at least midnight six days a week.

“We have had noise from the Trafalgar at weekends when they have entertainment, but you expect that living close to a public house.

“You do not expect seven days a week this close to homes.

“It is also next to a cemetery. Having a licence for music all day when there will be funerals going on seems wrong.

“Can you imagine burying a loved one with inappropriate music in the background or intoxicated people hanging around that entrance?”

Resident Lorna Mayer added: “I have no objection to investment in Harwich, but not when it will create issues for residents, some who have been living in this pretty little area for 30 years.”

The club said it aims to offer a relaxed environment for darts, pool and cribbage, along with live music, quiz nights and bingo.

As part of the application, club secretary Aimi Wosko said: “The club will ensure the proper training of staff in regard to licensable activities, especially in regard to the sale of alcohol with an increased focus on drunkenness and underage people.”

Club membership would be restricted to over 18s, there will be comprehensive CCTV and members would be asked to leave in a quiet and respectful manner.