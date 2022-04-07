A HISTORIC estate is set to host an event that will teach families about Easter with some fun activities included.
The Priory Education Centre in St Osyth is inviting residents to explore its grounds with an activity sheet and trail full of facts about the estate’s birds and their eggs.
Each completed activity sheet can be traded for a chocolate egg at the end of the hunt.
Little ones can then paint eggs to roll down the ha-ha by St Osyth Priory's deer park and grown-ups can enjoy a coffee from the Little Fin coffee cart.
Chocolate eggs are for children taking part only and are one per child.
The outdoor setting and gravel paths mean that this event is not suitable for all mobility devices and those with additional needs are strongly advised to contact the Priory team in advance of their visit.
The event is suitable for children of all ages and sessions run on April 13 and 14.
Booking is essential as no tickets will be available on the door.
The Priory Education Centre will not welcome dogs to this event, with the exception of assistance dogs.
For more information and to book your tickets, visit bit.ly/3LNIf2h.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here