THE family of a murder victim spoke of the life a beloved young man will never lead after he was stabbed through the heart in a “senseless” attack.

Harry Burkett, 21, was stabbed by a teenage killer in Orwell Road, Clacton, in September last year.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to at least 12 years behind bars at a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Mr Burkett’s family told the court: “It’s been over six months since Harry died, but it still feels like yesterday, and we’re all as emotionally fragile as we were then.

“We will remember something about Harry, then laugh about it, then immediately cry realising he’s gone forever.

“Never again will he be able to keep us amused with funny and weird jokes.”

Harry Burkett

They said their “hearts are broken” knowing Mr Burkett will never have the opportunity to marry or have children.

“As we all know, he would have been an amazing and fun dad,” they said.

The family said the teenage killer had shown “no reaction” when watching CCTV footage of the stabbing while giving evidence.

They said “no sentence will ever replace the time they had with Harry”, while “when released the defendant will still be relatively young”.

The family said one of the few comforts they can take from the case is that a “cold-blooded killer” has been removed from society “for several years”.

During the trial, the Crown relied on extensive CCTV footage seized by the police during their investigation.

The analysis of the footage followed Mr Burkett through Clacton as the night progressed.

Mr Burkett had initially travelled to Clacton from Grays earlier that day alongside a friend, in order to meet a girl he had been talking to for three weeks.

Later in the evening, police believe a disagreement took place between Mr Burkett and one other, which led to a chase.

Mr Burkett was confronted by the teenage killer in Orwell Road, where he was stabbed with the knife.