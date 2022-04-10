A GROUP of hardy swimmers braved the chilly waters of the north sea as part of a worldwide display of solidarity and love for the people of Ukraine.

Nine residents took a dip off Holland-on-Sea in aid of the Swimmers For Peace In Ukraine campaign which is making waves across the globe.

The swim was designed to act as a show of support for the frightening families fleeing their homeland following Russia’s invasion of the European country.

After meeting on Holland-on-Sea beach, the Tendring swimmers, all wearing blue and yellow and carrying a Ukraine flag, headed into the icy waters.

Once submerged, they held a minutes silence as a mark of respect for those who have lost their lives and those who are still suffering the atrocities of war.

Some of the swimmers also used the occasion to fundraise on behalf of charities and organisations who are supplying vital aid to Ukrainians who have been displaced.

Frances Wollage, who is also a Bluetit swimmer and the host of Mental Health Swims, took part in the awareness-raising dip.

She said: “I am used to cold water swimming, but this was a very special swim - it was a worldwide event to show our love and support for the people of Ukraine.

“It was a very emotional atmosphere, especially as the wind was blowing and the sea was rough.

“I am so proud to have been a part of this very special day and grateful to those who took part.

“I actively encourage anyone to try cold water swimming - the effects are amazing but this was extra special.

“The photos have been shared on the Swimmers for Peace in Ukraine page and seen by thousands.

“A fellow swimmer in Ukraine has also been following this and was really touched to know how people feel.”

Photos: Nigel Wood