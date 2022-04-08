A MANNEQUIN was decapitated by a cruel prankster who took his head clean off with an unprovoked sucker punch.

George the dummy has been minding his own business on a bench positioned outside a home in Stewards Close, Frinton, for the past seven years.

During that time his dedicated carers, Ann Page, 73, and her late husband, Mick, frequently dressed him up in themed outfits for the likes of Halloween and Christmas.

Despite being a popular figure with children and adults alike, many of whom often pose for photos with him, George has now become the victim of an attack.

George dressed up for Halloween

In CCTV footage, a youngster is seen walking up to George before brutally landing a right-hook on his chin.

As his head flies off in the other direction, the thug flees the scene with a grin across his face.

Ann and Mick’s son, Steven Page, 51, said: “Let’s just say my mum said many bad words, along with stating that no-one had touched in for seven years.

“We have sent the footage to the police and to schools, so if anyone recognises the little reprobate let me know.”

As well as being a popular figure within the community, George means a great deal to Ann and is a source of the many happy memories of her late husband Mick.

The beloved father died of cancer in January 2021 prompting son Steven to remain in Frinton with his mum after moving to the area to offer support during his battle.

“Mum and Dad tried to make George a little different every year,” added Steven, who has been left fuming by the mannequin attack.

“The only year he wasn’t there was last Christmas because Dad was dying and we were looking after him at home.

“We have so many little children and even adults who want to come and sit next to him to get their photo taken - and I intend to carry that on.”

Essex Police are now looking into the incident.

A spokesman said: “We were notified on 26 March of an allegation of theft relating to part of a mannequin that occurred between February 26 and March 26.

“The mannequin was reported to have been in the grounds of a property in Stewards Close, Frinton.

“Our enquiries continue.”