WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW

A VILLAGE charity dedicated to supporting families in Africa has launched an appeal with a view of helping two men in desperate need of medical attention.

Benin Christian Support, in Thorpe-le-Soken, is aiming to raise vital funding for Yao Edah and Josué Djakpa, who visited a church in Benin asking for urgent help.

Yao, who has diabetes, has developed gangrene on both his leg and foot, while Josué is suffering from an open arm wound after a tumour likely burst through his skin.

Due to having little to no money, they have both been either refused medical assistance or turned away from hospitals, causing their conditions to worsen.

Maureen Saunders, charity treasurer for the non-profit organisation, said: “It looks likely Yao has not been able to afford to pay for any medicine or help for his diabetes.

“His foot and leg have turned gangrenous, which is very bad and upsetting, but our co-ordinator has taken him to hospital now to see if anything can be done.

“I fear, however, he will have to lose his leg in order to save his life, and then his diabetes will need to be controlled.

“The other case is a younger lad who has been turned away from the hospital because his family have no money – we have now sent £235 for initial treatment.”

Bosses at Benin Christian Support are now exploring ways to offer support after being made aware of the young men’s plight and are calling on the public for help.

Maureen added: “Apparently there has been a prayer camp run by the Church of Pentecost in Benin and that is how these two people came forward to see if anyone could help them.

“As you can imagine this help will cost a lot of money so if anyone is able to donate they can do it directly into our bank account.

Donations to Benin Christian Support can be sent via HSBC bank transfer using sort Code 40-21-25 and account number 11392840.

For more information and to keep up-to-date with the progress of Yao Edah and Josué Djakpa visit beninchristiansupport.org.uk.