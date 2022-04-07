LOCALiQ - part of Newsquest Media Group – is launching a new series of webinars designed to help grow your business with local marketing.
In the first in the series, LOCALiQ will help you to understand what local marketing is, the different types of local marketing and how to use these techniques to grow your business.
The one-hour session will provide practical advice for local businesses on setting goals for local marketing and how to turn these into a successful marketing strategy.
LOCALiQ is one of the UK's fastest-growing digital marketing agencies. Combining best-in-class marketing technology, the data insights this provides, with an unrivalled audience reach; LOCALiQ helps businesses to grow and take their marketing to the next level.
When is the webinar and how do I sign up?
Join us for our live webinar on Wednesday 27th April! We'll be covering everything you need to know about growing your business with local marketing. Register for your place now: https://t.co/ncQvpewp38#DigitalMarketing #Webinar #LOCALiQUK #LocalMarketing— LOCALiQ UK (@LOCALiQ_UK) April 7, 2022
The first live webinar will be held on April 27 at 12pm for one hour.
Use this link to register for free.
