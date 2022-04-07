THERE were 12 more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Tendring, after thousands of deaths across England were added retrospectively.
The dashboard shows 688 people had died in the area by April 6 (Wednesday) – up from 676 on Tuesday.
They were among 16,977 deaths recorded across the East of England.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.
Due to a processing error, 2,714 people who died in 2022 across England were added retrospectively to the dashboard on April 6.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 146,963 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 6 – up from 144,065 the day before, before the backlog was added.
