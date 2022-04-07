A CREATIVE artist who holds monthly charitable markets to fundraise for different causes is set to host an event for Easter.

Emma Smith, of Clacton, only started making her own arts and crafts last year.

She wanted the craft and gift market to be indoors to prevent weather elements interrupting, resulting in her booking The Brotherhood Hall in St Osyth Road, Clacton.

Emma said: “Not only did I want to provide a platform for sellers, I also felt that it was a great opportunity to aim to assist charities.

“I keep the stall seller fee low at £9 for all Sunday events and £14 for the bank holiday Monday events, with £2 of the fee always going to the charity, which is randomly selected by a stall holder, at each monthly event.”

Emma has built up a network of charities that the market’s fundraising efforts go towards including The Robin Cancer Trust, Clacton Pride, Sonny’s Army, FoodCycle Clacton, The Trussell Trust Clacton and more.

February’s donation went to the Martin’s United Foundation and the March donation went to the Trussell Trust run by the Salvation Army in Clacton.

Emma added: “We also provide a cash collection box at each event, the contents of which will be divided between the ten charities at the end of the year.

“In addition to charity support, I am also running a ‘Colour for Ukraine’ sponsored event, whereby sponsors can vote on what colour my hair is to be dyed.

“This will run until the end of April – the colour with the most votes at the moment is blue.

“All proceeds will be spent on what is needed most at the time and will be sent to assist the people of Ukraine.”

The charity for April will be selected at the Easter craft and gift market on Easter Monday, April 18 which will run from 10.30am to 2.30pm

A children’s Easter word hunt will take place with letter cards hidden around the hall, to be found and then made into Easter words.

The market does not run a non-refundable deposit scheme so stall holders money is always safe, if needed a full refund or hold over to another event is available.

Every event has an information table for the promotion of charities and businesses.

For more information contact Emma on 07969 506011 or email artbyemmasmith@gmail.com.