CLACTON Choral Society will be celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a special concert this weekend.

The event will take place at St James’ Church, in Tower Road, Clacton, on Saturday, April 9, at 7pm

The main work is ‘Vivaldi Gloria’, with Handel’s ‘Let the Bright SeraphIm’ and the coronation anthem ‘My Heart is Inditing’, as well as Parry's ‘I Was Glad’.

More singing and musical items will also be included in the concert.

The society is joined by members of The Belmont Ensemble of London, Elizabeth Weisberg soprano from the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, and mezzo–soprano Lucy McAuley. The conductor is Peter Dyson.

Tickets cost £12.50 and are available online at clactonchoral.org.uk or by telephone from Roger Broomfield 07949 127216.