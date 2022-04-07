CONTROVERSIAL plans to put a big tent on Frinton’s revered greensward for weeks during the summer holidays have been approved ... despite furious objections from some councillors and residents.

Councillors were left outraged by Frinton Summer Theatre’s proposal to use the greensward for three weeks to stage Andrew Lloyd Webber’s spectacular musical Jesus Christ Superstar.

Councillors, who do not want the tranquil seafront spot to be commercialised, were concerned this year’s show would cause parking and other problems for most of the summer holidays.

But artistic director Clive Brill claimed many businesses and theatre-lovers in the town were “over the moon” at plans to stage the show in Frinton, which has been seen as a major coup for the theatre.

The popular theatre, based at the McGrigor Hall in Fourth Avenue, usually puts on seven plays in seven weeks throughout July and August, but in recent years it has hosted a musical in a big tent on the greensward for a number of days.

Tendring Council has now approved plans for the theatre to use the greensward from August 14 to September 5, along with permission to sell alcohol.

Town councillor Anne Davis said: “I am frankly shocked that such a deviation from the traditional concept of the greensward could even be considered.

“The integrity and sanctity of our greensward is a huge part of what makes Frinton special.”

Mr Brill could not be contacted for comment, but he previously told the Gazette that businesses in the town backed the plan.

“We are incredibly fortunate to get the rights,” he said.

Michael Talbot, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for environment, said the theatre was a real jewel in the district’s crown.

He said: “We completely understand the concerns raised by some local residents and councillors, but feel that with the mitigation measures set out by Frinton Summer Theatre that on balance this is a positive initiative which should go ahead.

“Not only will this help to place our whole Essex Sunshine Coast on the map with this unique production of Jesus Christ Superstar in its 50th year, but the outreach and children’s activities will also support local residents.”