TAX campaigners are calling on Essex councils to stop pay rises of top officials after releasing their 2022 Rich List.

The Taxpayers’ Alliance’s Town Hall Rich List reveals the annual salaries of Essex’s top council officials who earned more than £100,000 in 2020-21.

Total salaries are calculated by adding the officials’ base annual salary, expenses, compensation and bonuses to their pension amount from the year 2020 to 2021.

The list shows six Colchester Council officials earned more than £100,000 per year including two executive directors, - one earning £130,490 and the other earning £102,601 a chief executive, who earns £106,783 and three assistant directors.

In Tendring, two officials earned more than £100,000 - the chief executive and corporate director who earn £163,270 and £121,874 respectively.

A Tendring Council spokesman, said: “All staff are paid in accordance with national pay scales for local authorities and we regularly benchmark these rates to ensure we are in line with best practice across the country.

“All of our staff work extremely hard for Tendring taxpayers and offer real value for money in what they do and achieve for the district.

"The Chief Executive and Management Team are no exception to this, and these roles also come with a lot of personal responsibility for the council as a whole.”

However, the largest earners were found at Essex County Council.

According to the TPA, a 37 officials earned more than £100,000 per year, the highest in the East of England and second highest in the UK.

The highest earner was chief executive Gavin Jones who earned a base salary of £196,950 with a £38,799 pension.

Mr Jones also claimed £14,117 of expenses, among the top ten highest in the UK.

Combined it means in 2020/21, Mr Jones earned £249,866, making him the best paid council official in the East of England.

The TPA is now calling on local authorities to stop rises and cut down on wasteful spending.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers' Alliance, said: “Taxpayers facing a cost of living crisis want to know they are getting value for money from their local authority leadership.

“With households having suffered through the pandemic and now struggling under colossal tax bills, the country needs councils to prioritise key services without resorting to punishing tax hikes.

“These figures will allow residents to judge town hall bosses for themselves and hold their local councils to account.”

Both Essex County Council and Colchester Borough Council were approached to comment on the findings but were unable to respond before the newspaper's deadline.