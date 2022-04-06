BOAT lovers can rejoice as a popular jumble sale is set to return.
The North Essex Boat Show and Jumble sees traders from across the UK come to Horsley Cross.
Nigel Dyson of Little Bentley is the show director and is excited for the day.
He said: “This is the third one that we’ve had and I’m really looking forward to it.
“We’ve got people involved in boating, fishing, sailing, jet skiing and anything else to do with the water.
“Traders come along to sell new or excess equipment and it’s just a fun day in general.”
In the past, the event has seen traders come from as far as Scotland and the Isle of Wight to indulge in the festivities.
Stalls can be booked in advance for £20 or bought for £30 on the day.
Nigel added: “We had more than 600 visitors last year so, although it is a specialist event, it is still quite popular.”
Entry on the day costs £5 for adults and is free for children under 16, the event will take place on Sunday, April 10, from 9am to 3pm.
Hot food will also be available, for more information and to book a stall call Nigel on 07802 282193 or email nigel@garden-shows.com.
