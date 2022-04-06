AN 84-year-old woman has died following a crash on the A120 at Wix.
Emergency services were called to the road at about 10.40am on Wednesday, March 30.
The victim was a passenger in a silver Daihatsu, which was in collision with another vehicle.
She died in hospital on Sunday.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A120 in Wix.
"Our officers were called to reports of a two vehicle collision.
"An 84-year-old woman, who was a passenger in a silver Daihatsu that was involved, was taken to hospital.
"She sadly died on April 3.
"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we need anyone who saw anything or has dash cam footage to contact us."
Anyone with information can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.
Witnesses, who are asked to quote incident number 345 of March 30, can also call Essex Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here