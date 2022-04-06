BUSINESS bosses, residents and politicians have reacted to the forthcoming closure of a historic supermarket store, which will be a “sad day for the town centre”.

Marks and Spencer, High Street, Colchester, will shut its doors for good later this year before relocating to a larger site at the Stane Retail Park, in Stanway.

Among others, Martin Leatherdale, centre manager for Lion Walk and councillor for Lexden and Braiswick, has now offered his views on the controversial decision.

He said: “It’s a sad day for Colchester town centre to move another iconic store out of town.

“My initial thoughts are with the colleagues and families affected by the news and I wish well all those that transfer to the new store or decide to take on a new path.

“From a commercial perspective, balancing the profitability of food with non-food has been the quandary of every retailer.”

Adam Fox, leader of Colchester Council’s Labour group, also believes the departure of M&S will have a knock on impact on other businesses.

He said: “M&S brings in shoppers to the town who then go on to experience all that the rest of the town centre has to offer.

“This is really devastating for the town centre which has been doing really well when you compare it to other places in the country.

“Labour has been calling for an overhaul of the business rates system.

“When Keir Starmer visited Colchester on Saturday, we were hearing from local businesses and they are experiencing the cost of living crisis as well as residents.”

In a rare display of political alliance, Conservative Will Quince has echoed the concerns of his counterpart and has requested an urgent meeting with M&S.

In a letter sent to the supermarket’s chief executive Steve Rowe, the Colchester MP said: “Your decision to close such an important store should not be understated.

“The loss of the High Street store will be felt by many, especially those living and working in the town centre.

“I would appreciate a meeting with you as soon as possible to discuss the future of the both the employees at the town centre store and the future of the building itself.”

Despite what is yet another blow for the town centre, Mr Leatherdale remains upbeats abouts its future and materialising a new vision for the area’s shopping sector.

“I have every confidence behind the scenes we are working hard to ensure the offering for our town centre and community is not compromised,” he added.

“First hand, I have been dealing with many great businesses that want to come to Colchester.

“Whilst there have been some big casualties from the turbulent retail climate, there is also optimism around the corner for a vibrant town centre with new offerings.”

Hundrds of Gazette readers have also been left disappointed following Marks and Spencer’s decision to shut its High Street store in Colchester and move to Stanway.

Many shoppers feel the supermarket chain may regret the relocation given some people might be put off from making an out-of-town trip.

Heather Johnson said: “I think M&S will rue that decision. The town shop always seems busy.

“A lot of people will not touch Tollgate and Stanway with a barge pole, especially those using buses - lots of people continue to be alienated by such decisions.”

Lynda Vincent has also been left perplexed by the decision to move out of the town centre.

She said: “Why is everything going to Tollgate? The roads are already ridiculously busy - the infrastructure can’t cope now. This is really bad news for the High Street.”

Juliette Maxam, a keen Marks and Spencer shopper, also voiced her concerns.

She added: “This is terrible news in every respect. For the town centre, a flagship shop gone.

“For the town's air quality and congestion, more cars trying to get to Stanway to shop.

“I guess I'll be shopping at M&S much less now - I'm put off by having to get in the car and sit in a traffic jam whereas before I could walk or go by bus.”

A spokesman for Colchester Council added: “We have worked closely with M&S as part of the council’s ongoing work to improve the town centre and are extremely disappointed the company has announced its intention to close its High Street store.

“Over recent years, we have seen many new businesses launched in the town centre, such as Romano Lounge and Bill and Bert’s.

"Alongside these, we have worked with the Business Improvement District to enhance areas of the town centre, including installing parklets on the High Street, and are committed to investing in the regeneration of St Nicholas Square and Phase 3 of the Balkerne Gate public realm as part of our Updating Colchester work.

“In addition to this investment, we are hoping to hear in May from the Government whether our award of £18m from the Towns' Fund to invest in the town, including in the town centre, has been successful.

“To help boost the future of the town centre and ensure it becomes an even more attractive place to do business and for visitors to shop and stay, we are also working with Essex County Council and partners to agree a Masterplan for the area, which will ensure future growth and development is well planned and coordinated.

“We are carefully considering the planning implications of the company’s intended relocation to Stane Park and will ensure our Planning and Business teams will be proactive and pragmatic in seeking to ensure there is a vibrant future use of the town centre building.

"We will also work closely with the Business Improvement District to ensure the security of the site once it is vacated.”