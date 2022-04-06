CHARITY bosses have thanked Gazette readers for their generosity after an appeal resulted in an African girl receiving essential medical attention.
Benin Christian Support, based in Thorpe-le-Soken, asked for donations back in January on behalf of a girl named Sandrine, who has epilepsy.
At the time her condition was undiagnosed despite the fact she was regularly having bad seizures which put her at risk of serious injury.
Following a fundraising campaign, spearheaded by the non-profit organisation, Sandrine was treated by a specialist doctor and has now been prescribed medication.
Maureen Saunders, treasurer for Benin Christian Support, which was founded to help African families in need, has now praised the generosity of the public.
She said: “Sandrine was told to return to the hospital in three months but to return sooner if the seizures recurred.
“So far we haven't heard Sandrine has had to return to the doctor so hopefully the treatment is working.
“We cannot say how much was donated for this particular cause, but we just want to thank all the Gazette’s readers who have donated to Benin Christian Support.”
To find out more information about the Benin Christian Support charity visit beninchristiansupport.org.uk.
