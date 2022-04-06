A CHORAL society is continuing celebrations to mark a special milestone.

Stour Choral Society performed Handel’s Messiah on Saturday, April 2, at Mistley Church.

The concert formed the long awaited 50th anniversary celebration of the choir’s beginning in 1971 and had originally been planned for spring 2020.

A spokesperson for the choral society said: “The pandemic and lockdown caused the event to be postponed on more than one occasion over the next two years.

“That is not to say Covid did not interfere this time, as a choir members and soloists alike were affected, threatening the concert until the 11th hour”

A few last minute replacements took place but the concert was ably led and conducted by Susie Hyman, with musical accompaniment provided by Stephen Smith on the organ.

Jonathan Abbot and Glyn Sweeting took up the trumpets with Ben Steinitz on the Timpani.

The soloists were Peter Grevatt on bass, Mitesh Khatri on tenor, Joanna Arnold on mezzo soprano and Ann Maria Hyman on soprano.

The spokesperson added: “Special thanks go to Anna who stepped in for Lindsay Gowers who unfortunately became unwell only a few days before the concert.

“All four soloists sang superbly, weaving their magic with beautifully executed recits and arias."

Stour Choral Society is looking for new members, for more information visit stourchoralsociety.co.uk.