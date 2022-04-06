A POPULAR community pub in Dovercourt has reopened following a major £140,000 refurbishment.

The Trafalgar, in Main Road, is once again looking shipshape thanks to an investment by leading community pub group, Admiral Taverns, which owns 1,600 pubs across the country.

At the helm are Joann and Joanne Krisman, who are hoping for a busy summer season following the refurbishment, which has included a full refresh to the exterior of the pub, with new paintwork and signage.

Once inside, residents will be able to enjoy a more welcoming look and feel while enjoying a drink at the pub’s new bar.

A new beer garden, refurbished as part of the project, can fit up to 100 people and is set to be popular this summer with barbecues and charity fundraisers in the pipeline.

Licensee Joann has lived in Harwich for more than 20 years and Joanne for her entire life.

The duo are practiced pub operators, having run the nearby Kings Arms together for five years.

To ensure the pub supports the local community as much as possible, Joann and Joanne hope to partner with a local charity to host regular fundraising events and reach out to local businesses offering their support, including working with foodbanks to ensure no food goes to waste.

Joann said: “We are over the moon to take on the Trafalgar and the local community have already shown us incredible support.

"The refurbishment looks amazing and our aim is to make the Trafalgar the go to social hub of Dovercourt, welcoming everyone in the local community.

"We’re thrilled with the new look and can’t wait for all the locals to see it for themselves.”

The pub will boast a great drinks menu, including a different ale each month, which will see donations of 10p to the Harwich Museum for every pint sold.

The opening night saw over 200 residents enjoy live music from local singer Mike Carran.

Natalie Burnett, business development manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “It’s been amazing to see the results of our investment scheme at The Trafalgar, which has completely transformed the pub into a real community asset."