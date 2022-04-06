A MAN has been sentenced to eight years in jail after he punched and killed a mother-of-three during a night of “pointless, stupid violence”.

Gym instructor Michelle Cooper, 40, from Clacton, suffered fatal head injuries during an incident in Beach Way, Jaywick, in the early hours of April 23 last year.

She was left unconscious following the attack and was pronounced dead at Colchester Hospital two days later.

Essex Police had launched an investigation into her death and assaults on four others including a 16-year-old boy, Michelle’s daughter Elise Cooper, niece Louise Cooper and Ben Kelly.

Bobby Nethercott, 32, of Park Square East, Jaywick, was found guilty of manslaughter following a three-month trial and was sentenced on Tuesday to eight years for manslaughter along with two further 12 month sentences for the assault, which are all to run concurrently.

Victim - Michelle Cooper

Jordan Stanley, 21, of Masterman Road, London, and Charlie Whittaker, 24, of Bemerton Gardens, Kirby Cross, had both been cleared of manslaughter.

But Stanley was found guilty of two charges actual bodily harm, for which he received two 12 month jail sentences, to run concurrently.

Whittaker was found innocent of one charge of assault and guilty of another charge of actual bodily harm, for which he was sentenced to 12 months in jail.

Demi Cole, 21, of Beach Way, Jaywick, was cleared of a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, but had admitted assaulting Elise Cooper. She was handed a six month jail sentence.

The trial at Chelmsford Crown Court had heard a play fight between Michelle’s niece Kelly Cooper and Mr Kelly at a leaving party at the house of co-defendant Demi Cole sparked an assault on Mr Kelly.

Killer - Bobby Nethercott

An argument then started at the party and it led to a 16-year-old boy being chased from the property.

In the “melee” which followed Michelle suffered the fatal head injury.

Sentencing the defendants, Judge Patricia Lynch QC said: “Your behaviour on that particular evening meant a fine woman, who was a much-loved mother, daughter, sister and family member, lost her life quite unnecessarily. That night is an example of pointless, stupid violence by young people getting out of hand for absolutely no good reason.

“Clearly there was on going violence which escalated to the death of an innocent woman.”

Nethercott had previously told the trial he had pushed Mrs Cooper but said he was “deeply sorry for what has happened to the lady in question”.

Richard Christie, mitigating on behalf of Nethercott, said the 32-year-old expressed remorse for Michelle's death.

Scene - Beach Way, Jaywick

"This was not planned violence," he said. "The incident went on for a period of time but it all spilled out of what was a friendly party."

The court heard Nethercott had five previous convictions for eight offences, including assault and burglary.

In a victim impact statement, Michelle Cooper's mum Tess Cooper, said: “We will always remember Michelle as the happy, energetic and optimistic girl she was. Someone who would light up a room and fill it with energy.

“Michelle was a big part of the community and her death has been far reaching. She was loved and is missed by so many."