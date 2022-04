Road closures in the coming weeks for works by Anglian Water, Openreach, Cadent, Gigaclear Limited, Hills Building Group and Essex County Council can be found below:

* Shrub End Road will be closed from Boadicea Way to Maldon Road for three nights, between 7pm and 5am, from May 9, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

* A 50m stretch of Holland Road, Little Clacton will be closed near The Street for up to 12 days from April 18, while new foul sewer connection is undertaken.

* Ninety metres of Brook Road, in Great Tey will be closed, 860m south of its junction with The Street for three days from May 4, while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

* Parts of Carrington Road, and Briar Road, both in Great Bromley will be closed on May 9, while pole replacement works are undertaken by Openreach.

* Colchester Road, West Bergholt will be closed, for a 210m length beginning at Manor Road on May 8, while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

* A 500m stretch of Heckfords Road, Great Bentley beginning at Michael Wright Way, will be closed for four days from May 2, while whitelining works are undertaken by Hills Building Group.

* Recreation Way, Brightlingsea will be closed for 145m beginning at George Avenue for 26 days from May 9, while main replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

* Thornberry Avenue, Weeley will be closed for 40m from First Avenue from May 9, lasting for five days, while new connection works are undertaken by Cadent.

* Weir Lane, Rowhedge will be closed between Mersea Road and Fingringhoe Road for seven days from May 3, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

* Abberton Road, Layer-de-l;a-Haye will be closed for one kilometre beginning at Bounstead Road, for four days from April 19, while broadband installation works are undertaken by County Broadband Ltd.

* Clears Road, Layer Marney will be closed between Smyths Green and Newbridge Road for three days from April 19, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

* Gladwin Road, Colchester will be closed between Layer Road and Wavell Avenue for three days from April 25, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

* Manor Road, Colchester will be closed for 35m beginning at Manor Road on April 24, while new connection works are undertaken by Cadent.

* Part of Water Lane, Little Horkesley will be closed for three days from April 19, while fire hydrant replacement works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

* Part of Lombard Street, Finchinfield will be closed for the day on May 9, while disconnection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

* Panfield Lane, Braintree will be closed between Bunyan Road and Rayne Road for 21 days from May 2, while mains replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

* Water Lane, Shalford will be closed for a 310m stretch from May 2 for two days, while pole replacement works are undertaken by Openreach.

* Church Road, Bulmer will be closed from Bulmer Tye for close to a kilometre from April 19 for three days, while remedial reinstatement works are undertaken by County Broadband Ltd.

* Hyde Lane, Great Saling will be closed between Mounts Farm Road and Bardfield Road for three days from April 19, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

* Mowden Hall Lane, Hatfield Peverel will be closed near its junction with London Road on April 18, while pole testing works are undertaken by Openreach.

* Spains Hall Road, Finchinfield will be closed from Duck End to Tinkers Green Road for five days from April 21, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

* Station Road, White Notley will be closed for 30m from The Street for three days from April 19, while boundary box installation works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

* The Street, Black Notley will be closed from Church Road to Mary Ruck Way for three days from April 19, while drainage works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

* Victoria Hill, Shalford will be closed from Shalford Road to Mounts Farm Road for five days from April 22, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

* Howe Green Road, Purleigh will be closed near its junction with Mill Hill for 75m on May 2, while pole replacement works are undertaken by Openreach.

* Burnham Road, Purleigh will be closed for 165m beginning at Fambridge Road on April 23, while overhead cable works are undertaken by Openreach.

* Kelvedon Road, Great Totham will be closed for 115m close to its junction with Walden House Road on April 19, while underground cabling works are undertaken by Openreach.

* Part of Alexandra Road, Sible Hedingham will be closed for three days from May 3, while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

* Audley End, Gestingthorpe will be closed for 170m of its length for three days from May 10, while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

* Ramsey Road will be closed between Abels Road and Holman Road for 30 days from May 3, while drainage system construction works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

* Part of Mount Hill, Halstead will be closed on April 24, while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

* Sloe Lane, Greenstead Green will be closed between Bradleys Land and Sloe Hill for three days from April 22, while broadband installation works are undertaken by Gigaclear Ltd.