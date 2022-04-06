Customers at Colchester’s new branch of B&M have taken to social media to complain about the quality of service since the store opened just over a week ago.

After welcoming customers on Saturday, March 26, some shoppers complained that long queues and faulty tills had caused mayhem inside the store – with some clients even having to put their shopping down and walk out.

On Facebook, one customer said they had been queueing for 20 minutes after a till stopped working.

On the day the store opened, Pauline Massey wrote: "It was a joke! 15 minutes shopping and then joined a checkout queue, still queueing 20 mins later. Then, down to three people in front of me [and] along comes an assistant telling us that the checkout had gone down (one was already down!).

“There was over 15 shoppers behind me [and] the queues were right to the back of the store.

“Gave up, put down my shopping and left – not in any hurry to go back.

“It would have been quicker to drive to the Harwich one.”

Another customer, Ann Burch wrote: “We went today it was a nightmare – put shopping down as queues were so long.”

But other customers at B&M were unhappy with the efficiency of the store long after the opening day, when teething problems are common.

One customer said the lack of tills for the number of customers caused “absolute mayhem.”

He said: “There was a bit of a design flaw with your new Colchester store – it only has 6 tills – causing absolute mayhem in the store. Please feedback.”

Another shopper said she was told a till only accepted cash long after she had started queueing.

She said: “Your new Colchester store is a joke – queues are awful.

Stood in one queue only to find out halfway it’s cash only – [I] then join and wait in another for it to close – forced us to go to the back of another very long queue.”

B&M made no comment on the problems after being contacted on several occasions by the Gazette.

Have you had problems at the new B&M store? Let us know. Email daniel.rees@newsquest.co.uk.