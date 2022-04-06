THE wife of a missing man who admits being “broken inside” says she has been on “the most emotional rollercoaster” since his disappearance two months ago.

Christopher Scales, 40, suddenly left his family home in Colchester at about 9.15pm on February 1, leaving behind his mobile phone and wedding ring.

Since then, the father-of-two has not been seen and has not made contact with his life-partner Emma Robinson or his children, Harry, 20, and Lily, 16.

In the eight weeks which have passed since Christopher vanished, Lily has celebrated her birthday without her dad by her side, and Emma’s brother has also tragically died.

“The two most important men in my life have gone within one month, so it has been the most emotional rollercoaster of emotions,” said healthcare assistant Emma.

“One day I feel utter sadness and despair, then the next day I can feel angry that Chris is putting us through this horrendous worry, especially the kids.

“Our daughter had a 16th birthday in March and we were all hoping he would get in touch with her but he didn’t.

“It has been pretty awful and I can honestly say I have never known anything like it – I am broken inside and we miss him so much.”

Christopher, who is roughly 5ft 8ins tall and is a keen Arsenal supporter, was last known to have a beard and brown hair.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a dark-coloured Lacoste T-shirt, Adidas tracksuit bottoms, black Rebook trainers, and a denim sherpa jacket.

Essex Police initially carried out several 'visible searches' around the area in the hope of tracking Christopher down, but unfortunately the force had no luck.

Emma, who married her husband on Valentine’s Day just shy of 22 years ago, added: “I get this feeling of overwhelming frustration not knowing where he is.

“That is the hardest part, because we are totally in the dark and I honestly thought we would know something by now.

"Obviously I would definitely prefer to know he’s alive out there but I just need to know.

“We are attempting to get back to some kind of normality, but it is grief and it hits you like a tsunami sometimes just when you think you are doing ok.”

Anyone who has seen Christopher or has information regarding his whereabouts should call the police on 101 or 999.

Essex Police has been contacted.