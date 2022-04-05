A CEREMONY took place to appoint a role that dates back to Anglo Saxon times.

Nick Alston is starting his year as the 842nd High Sheriff of Essex and determined that the ancient role is aligned with current day issues.

Mr Alston, who was born in Harwich Police Station in 1952, spent 30 years working in national defence and security for which he was appointed CBE in 1996.

He said: “I am delighted to have been appointed by Her Majesty the Queen to this most ancient of roles.

“Essex is a wonderfully diverse county, and I am looking forward to getting out and meeting as many people as I can.”

Mr Alston is chair of trustees at the independent charitable trust, Essex Community Foundation, a governor at Anglia Ruskin University and previously chaired the mid Essex hospital trust.

Until recently he was also chair of the drug and alcohol charity Open Road.

As High Sheriff, Mr Alston will regularly share details of his visits and activities on the High Sheriff of Essex website and on social media.

He added: “I am also looking forward to spending time with Essex Police, Essex County Fire & Rescue Service, the Courts and in particular the Probation and Prison Services, to understand the pressures they face in keeping us all safe.”

“I hope people will find my visits and experiences interesting and that they may learn something they did not already know.

“I hope too that I might be able to encourage more people to think how they might volunteer in their own communities.”

To mark the start of his year, Mr Alston has published a book celebrating 25 years of the High Sheriffs’ Fund in Essex, which includes contributions from past High Sheriffs and photographs from around the county.

Each year the fund supports groups of many different sorts across Essex working to make their communities safer.

Caroline Taylor, chief executive of the Essex Community Foundation said: “Nick has a busy time ahead, with events and visits already in his diary.

“We wish him good luck and look forward to supporting him during his year and sharing his progress.”