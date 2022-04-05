CONTROVERSIAL plans for a disabled ramp outside a pharmacy in Frinton have been recommended for approval by planners.
M&M Pharmacy applied to Tendring Council to build a five-metre-long ramp outside its shop in Connaught Avenue.
The pharmacy said the building has steps up the main entrance, which is restrictive for many of its elderly and disabled customers.
Town councillors objected to the plans, claiming they would have a negative impact on the prominent building and the town’s conservation area.
But disability campaigner Barry O’Connell, 75, said he was “appalled and deeply shocked” by moves to block plans for the ramp.
Tendring Council’s planning committee deferred a decision on the plans in January to allow for more time to negotiate over changes to overcome Frinton and Walton Town Council's objections.
But the plans will return to the committee for a decision on April 12 without any changes.
A report said: "This application was deferred to enable amended plans to be provided.
"However, the request for a more symmetrical two-sloped design would be beyond the financial means of the applicant, it is also considered by officers to increase the visual impact of the proposal.
"Therefore, as there appears no way forward, the applicant has requested that the application be considered
unamended."
